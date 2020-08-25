MANKATO — Rainy Septembers several times threatened an annual gathering to celebrate Dakota traditions that’s also a catalyst for building bridges between cultures. Throughout the decades since the Mahkato Wacipi was first held at Land of Memories Park, skies have cleared in time for its traditional ceremonies to go on as planned.
This year, regardless of the forecast, no drum circles or jingle dancers will meet in the grassy arena, no crowds will watch from the shade of the powwow’s arbor, and no vendors will set up booths in the Mankato park.
“For the first time we’ve had to cancel — because of COVID-19,” said Dave Brave Heart, the event’s chairperson.
Concerns for the health, safety and well-being of attendees because of the coronavirus prompted the Mahkato Mdewakanton Association Powwow Committee’s decision to not hold its 48th annual get-together.
The Mankato committee is working out details to offer “not-in-person” events on a new website that’s being developed.
The powwow attracts local attendees as well as out-of-staters who travel hundreds of miles to attend the three-day event.
Kate Martens, of St. Peter, has attended the Mahkato Wacipi at least 20 times. A retired teacher and the president of Nicollet County Historical Society, Martens has volunteered several seasons in the education tent at Land of Memories Park.
Because gatherings similar to Mankato’s also were canceled across the country, she’s been watching powwows online this summer.
“There are virtual dances, virtual drumming and segments of powwows ... It’s just not the same as going in person,” Martens said.
Dakota elders Gwen Westerman and Glenn Wasicuna regularly drive from Good Thunder to Land of Memories to attend the Mahkato Wacipi.
“It’s the last powwow of the season,” Westerman said.
In this time of the pandemic, she not only misses dancing and socializing at gatherings, Westerman misses seeing her colleagues at Minnesota State University and going to restaurants. She’s not had an in-person visit with her daughter in South Dakota since Christmas.
“I miss faces. But we have to be safe,” Westerman said.
Wasicuna, who teaches Dakota language classes at MSU, has had contact with some of his students this summer via virtual meetings.
“I’ve been meeting on Zoom with four young men. They are doing well. I’m proud of all of them,” he said.
This semester Wasicuna’s classes are being taught online.
Brave Heart said the Mahkato Mdewakanton Association Powwow Committee’s biggest concern has been finding ways to continue related learning opportunities for Mankato Area Public Schools’ sixth graders. Arrangements have long been in place for students to attend classes about Dakota history, traditions and culture on Fridays at the powwow.
“Education Day is a big piece (of the gathering). We knew we needed to do something (for the students) this year.”
During its virtual planning meetings, committee members have been working out a process of arranging teachers for the sixth graders’ lessons.
“We are checking to see if they would be willing to create videos of up to 10 minutes that we could put on a platform.”
The response has been mostly positive because many of the speakers are social media savvy; however, some do not have the capability to create videos from their homes, Brave Heart said.
Blue Earth County Historical Society has an option for area adults who are regular attendees or want to find out more about the powwow and related topics. The virtual presentation “History of the Mankato Wacipi” is slated for Sept. 3.
Advance registration is necessary for participants who want to learn more about the powwow’s 48-year history and its customs. The program is based on materials the late Bud Lawrence provided to BCHS’ museum in Mankato.
Lawrence was a co-founder of the Mahkato Wacipi. Lawrence and the late Amos Owen through their friendship established the first powwow and the start of a reconciliation effort in the early 1970s to honor the 38 Dakota hanged in Mankato in 1862.
