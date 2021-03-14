MANKATO — Justin Legred and his colleagues at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato spent last spring and early summer preparing for COVID. He still remembers when cases began rising and the pandemic hit home.
“Someone came by and said, ‘This is going to get real and you have to be ready to take a higher work load.’ There were definitely people who knew early on this could be very, very bad.”
The progressive care unit nurse and others knew they’d step up and help each other, even though long shifts and higher patient loads would take a toll.
“I worked 12-hour shifts. We could work one shift of 16 hours. That’s the max Mayo will allow. You can only have three 12-hour shifts in a row, which most people think is enough,” Legred said.
“It’s certainly been a different year. There’s been so much learning and so much we don’t know yet about this virus, even with the best experts in the world.”
He’d heard of hospitals around the country that were short on personal protection equipment and is grateful Mayo always ensured staff had plenty of PPE. But all the protective equipment also brings difficulties.
“There were definitely times, with all the people in a room and all the precautions and gowns and masks, that it gets so hot in the rooms.”
While the number of cases and hospitalizations have slowed here and statewide, Legred and his colleagues still see serious cases.
“Sometimes we see someone with a COVID infection and they have a rapid case of it. We definitely see people who can have just as critical of an ending (as earlier in the pandemic). We’re also seeing people that are maybe reinfected. We had people who came in early and tested positive, but we don’t know if it was an active infection.”
Legred has also noted the peculiarities of the pandemic.
“I have co-workers and you see them pull down their masks to take a drink or something and I say, I didn’t think they looked like that. I thought I knew what people looked like. Others have said that, too. I don’t know what our brain does after we see everyone with masks on all the time.”
With vaccines rolling out, Legred sees an endpoint to the pandemic but hopes people remain vigilant.
“I hope we don’t get too complacent too soon. I just hope people do the right thing. It’s better to be on the side of caution,” he said.
“This has been a unique experience I hope we never have to go through again. But if we do, I think we’ll be more prepared in the future.”
Like most everyone, he’s also dealt with the pandemic’s effect on the home front.
He and his wife have three kids, 7, 8 and 11, and Legred thinks they’ve done well.
“Kids are resilient and you tell them to wear masks and they get it. You have to remind them and stuff, but kids understand masks can’t just cover your chin but have to cover your breathing apparatus. But I know others where their kids haven’t done as well.”
He said his wife has missed interaction with other adults. “She can work from home, but she likes the human interaction and having some adult conversations with neighbors. You can only watch so many cartoons.”
