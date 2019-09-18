MANKATO — Had this been an actual emergency, one person would be dead — the suicidal minivan driver who plowed through a crowd of students at Minnesota State University — and many of his 25 victims would still be receiving medical treatment.
Had it been an actual emergency Wednesday, the MSU campus would still be swarming with police, investigators and possibly federal anti-terrorism officials. Hospital staff would be monitoring nine patients in critical condition, along with several more hospitalized with lesser injuries. And TV satellite trucks would be parked around Mankato for live news reports on the horrifying attack on the lawn just west of the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
Instead, the emergency responders (MSU Security and campus health staff, Mankato and North Mankato police, Mankato firefighters, and Blue Earth County sheriff's deputies) and Mayo Clinic Health System staff (ambulance crews, doctors, nurses, medical technicians and more) were home in time for supper.
They finished the drill feeling good about their response and their ability to coordinate across various agencies.
"I think we have an exceptional team, to be honest with you," said April Lanz, operations administrator for Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.
The scenario for the large-scale drill was plotted out earlier this month by representatives of the agencies involved. A van would leave Ellis Avenue and drive through a crowd of people, including those playing volleyball on the outdoor court adjacent to the performing arts building. The first 911 call would come in at 12:02 p.m.
MSU Security was the first on the scene, followed by Mankato police and fire, who would be followed by Mayo ambulances. Police would learn that the driver of the van was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The obvious implication would be that the van's trajectory through a group of pedestrians was no accident, that the driver was intent on hurting or killing multiple people.
"Now you have a crime scene," said Mankato Public Safety Cmdr. Chris Baukol. "That takes it to a whole 'nother level."
That would lead to seeking mutual assistance from North Mankato police and the Sheriff's Office. The accident site was now a crime scene that had to be secured to protect evidence even while two dozen victims were in need of medical care. And it led to concern about a second coordinated attack.
"Is there another person?" Baukol said. "Is there another area we need to be worried about?"
Each of the agencies involved drills individually for various emergency situations or catastrophes. They get together relatively often for coordinated table-top exercises, where responses to emergency scenarios are played out verbally. But the scale of Wednesday's drill was extraordinary, something that's done only every few years, Public Safety Director Amy Vokal said. It was the first time such a broad range of agencies was involved.
"We're working on our technical skills, our communication with fire, our communication with other police," Vokal said, noting that Wednesday also added the medical professionals.
Nearly 75 Mayo staffers participated, along with 38 police, sheriff and fire personnel.
"Victims" were played by students and staff from campus and by members of Public Safety's volunteer arm, each sporting unique injuries — complete with gory makeup. A pair of 911 dispatchers were called in to handle all of the drill-related calls, and administrators from the various agencies were on hand to critique the response and the performance of their employees.
MSU Vice President for Student Affairs David Jones said the drill left him thankful that the community appears ready to respond if the university faces a major crisis.
"Just great appreciation for our partnership with the city, Public Safety, Mayo, everyone," Jones said.
MSU students and staff, by the way, should have been well aware Wednesday's excitement was not a real catastrophe. Warnings about the planned drill began last week, continued this week and were issued repeatedly Wednesday. It was the same story at the hospital, where a few real patients and members of the public inevitably got a glimpse of the "wounded" from MSU.
"They may have seen some of those 'victims' coming in, but we did a lot of communication ourselves," Lanz said, adding that people were pleased to see the preparations. "The feedback was very, very positive from people who were there for real. ... Just from the things they're hearing on the news and the way society is, they were just very appreciative that we're taking steps to prepare."
In one way, Wednesday's woes should have been much worse. Baukol, who was integral in drafting the drill's scenario, said it involved multiple victims dying of their injuries: "I believe it was four."
Mayo apparently did a rewrite of the script. All of the victims of the attack, Lanz said, were saved by the efforts of Mankato medical personnel, although some were "transferred" to special trauma hospitals elsewhere.
