Dear cherished children and grandkids:
It’s that time to write our Christmas letter, reminding us all of the memories we’ve shared over the year.
Golly, it’s been quite a year with this pandemic, hasn’t it?
It was just the two of us at the cabin this Memorial weekend, having coffee on the deck in the quiet of the north woods, floating in the silence of the bay on air mattresses, making s’mores over the crackling fire amid the stillness of the night.
Boy, we sure missed having you all at the cabin, too. Stepping over bodies sprawled across the floor in the morning, having you do cannonballs off the swim raft onto our air mattresses, jumping when you blew things up in the bonfire, pulling the fish hooks out of your noses — now those were good times, huh?
And Easter and Thanksgiving, just the two of us at home, making small leisurely meals and sipping a glass of wine.
And because we have no other option, Christmas will be much of the same. We’re really going to miss getting up early to start the big ham and hand wrapping the pile of wontons and adding all the other ingredients for the big vat of wonton soup, making all those side dishes, scrambling to make sure everything is ready at the same time.
And there will be just the two of us leisurely exchanging gifts and listening to classical music.
We hope you all got the presents we FedExed you. Those drivers have been crazy busy this year, but you’ll still enjoy opening them in January.
We’ve sure missed going to all of your two-hour Christmas concerts. You guys have really improved — we hardly hear the clinker notes anymore.
It’s been so cute watching the grandkids grow up on all those Zoom and FaceTime video sessions this year. Sure there have been some glitches — the time the eggnog went down the wrong pipe and Grandpa spit up on the screen, or when you all saw him in his boxers and black socks — but all in all we’ve treasured those online memories and we’re sure you have, too.
Even though we’ve really, really missed all the hub-bub of our traditional family get-togethers, we all just have to look for the positives during this trying year. I guess our forced isolation has brought a little less stress to the holidays.
Did you know Garrison Keillor said, “A lovely thing about Christmas is that it’s compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.”
Or that Mayo clinic said: “The holiday season often brings unwelcome guests — stress and depression. And it’s no wonder. The holidays often present a dizzying array of demands — cooking meals, shopping, baking, cleaning and entertaining, to name just a few.”
Not that any of you are unwelcome guests, of course. Just saying some people apparently feel some sort of stress during holiday gatherings.
Now that we think of it, we actually can’t wait for this year to be over. We kind of missed the cannonballs onto the air mattresses and explosions in the fire pit. It keeps us young.
Well, that’s all for now. Hope to see you soon on Zoom. We’ll make sure Grandpa keeps his pants on.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
