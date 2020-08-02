As the calendar flipped to August I had a little pang of regret knowing there will be no State Fair this year.
One of the rewards of the fair is the anticipation building up to it in the early weeks of late summer.
Planning the stop at the smoked turkey stand where I’ll get a smoked leg the size a bowling pin. Then later, the sweet corn and gyros and strawberries with whipped cream.
Thinking about the routine we always follow: The arts and crafts building, 4-H woodworking projects, the flower displays, fine arts building, then riding the SkyGlider back down to hit the DNR building, a quick tour inside the noisy grandstand where the “As Seen on TV” vendors hawk their wares (pledging not to stop at one of the booths where you can sit in the soft chair, knowing the relief on aching muscles will actually make you consider paying $2,000 for a massaging recliner chair), then a cold Schell’s at the West End Market.
The fair board is trying to salvage something from this pandemic year. They are having a Minnesota State Fair Food Parade in late August and into September. People can buy tickets online and up to 1,000 vehicles a day can drive through a 1.5 mile route in the fairgrounds where 16 food booths will be open, delivering food to your car.
You can’t get out of your vehicle, other than to hit one of the porta-potties along the way.
It certainly lacks the full State Fair experience, but I’m sure it will be booked solid.
Many Minnesotans are more than willing to sit in their car for a couple of hours for the chance to spend $17 on a bucket of cheese curds, $8 for garlic cream cheese wontons and $17 for a pail of Sweet Martha cookies, which are a few of the foods being offered.
At least a couple of other states are doing similar events. Wisconsin is in the midst of a four-week State Fair Food Drive-Thru. Their’s doesn’t seem quite as interesting. Cars pack onto the Milwaukee Mile racetrack on the fairgrounds and stop at different food vendors who are set up around the oval.
Photos showed a lot of vehicles packed bumper-to-bumper creeping around the track.
Driving through the Minnesota fairgrounds at least gives you some feel of the fair.
South Carolina is doing it up better with a drive-thru fair experience. Beyond being able to get food delivered to your car, people will be able to drive by some art, animal, history and other exhibits.
Minnesota could have added some exhibits. They always have the state’s biggest hog at the swine barn during the fair. The kids would be able to see a 1,250 pound Hampshire hog from a ways off.
The old tractors and steam engines could be lined up, maybe some big pieces of artwork and a few Clydesdales.
It might be tough to work the Midway into a pandemic-drive-thru fair, but possible.
There’s the game where you sit on stools and shoot a squirt-gun stream of water into a hole to make your horse race faster. There could be a drive-up game where people park and each get a Super Soaker to shoot at their target from their car window.
Maybe one of those swing rides that spin around high above the ground, but instead of seats there could be pods for people to crawl. After each groups leave the pods an automatic mister could sanitize the inside.
Or why not let people stay in their vehicle? Drive your SUV or Dodge Caravan onto a big circular contraption that locks onto the cars and lifts them up, spinning them in dizzying circles: Vehicle Tilt-A-Whirl.
Who knows? If pandemics become more frequent the Great Minnesota Get-Together might look a lot different in the future.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
