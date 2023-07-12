The Free Press
MANKATO — Self-guided tours of improvements at Thomas Park are slated 3-6 p.m. July 25 during a reopening celebration.
Participants will be able to check out the new turf, lighting, batting cages and dugouts at the park’s softball field. Park amenities include a concessions building that includes restrooms.
A 3 p.m. program is planned as part of the event. Staff will be on hand to answer questions.
The Thomas Park reconstruction project approximately cost $6 million and was funded in part by sales tax.
City staff had engaged the community, Mankato Area Public Schools and the Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association to understand what was needed to improve the park and to best support the needs of frequent softball users.
Attendees may park in lot in front of Mankato East High School, 2600 Hoffman Road, as well as in a lot next to the ballfields.
Free transportation will be provided to eligible riders on Mankato Transit System’s Route 6, Kato Flex and the Mobility Bus. To schedule a ride on Kato Flex or the Mobility Bus, call 387-8600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.