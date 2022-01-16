Late one night about five years ago, Scott Rodriguez found himself at the top of a freshly paved Madison Avenue hill in Mankato.
Standing at the crest, skateboard in hand, he got a brilliant idea.
“It was late, there were no cars,” he said, “and it’s fun just to fly down that thing.”
So he did.
Rodriguez, in his late 40s at the time, dropped his skateboard to the pavement and kicked off. Rolling down the empty street, Rodriguez — perhaps better known to friends as Dagger Chuck, a nod to the skateboard cult film “Thrashin’” featuring a skateboard gang called the Daggers — made it all the way to the bottom. A memorable late-night piece of casual downhill skating.
Then he turned to walk back up the hill. And that’s when the trouble started.
“All of a sudden these cops come. They said, ‘Did we just see you bombing that hill?’ I thought they were going to be like, ‘Oh, that was really cool!’ But no. And then they see my dagger tattoo.”
Jokingly, when asked, Rodriguez told them it was a mark of his gang affiliation. The officers, unamused, ordered him to remove his shirt. They checked his ID, made him sit on the curb.
What’s going on here? he asked.
There’s a lot of people with your last name that are in a lot of trouble, Rodriguez recalls being told. We’ve got to make sure you’re not one of them.
“And I just sat there. I’m like, this is not happening right now. They eventually let me go. But it was a process. Had I been riding a bike down the hill, would they have done the same thing?”
Rodriguez’s encounter with police that day encapsulates, in many ways, the tangled and complicated history of skateboarding in Mankato.
On May 11, 1987, the Mankato City Council passed an ordinance outlawing the use of skateboards in the city’s central business district, which encompasses much of the downtown. The law was passed when some business owners — not all — objected to skateboarders lingering and performing tricks near their storefronts.
But a lot has happened since 1987. Much of the central business district today looks nothing like it did back then. Skateboarding is no longer seen as the refuge leisure activity of ruffians and ne’er-do-wells (although certainly some who participate might appreciate that descriptor).
Public acceptance has evolved. Skateboarding is an Olympic sport. Free skateparks are popping up all over the country. Since its birth in California decades ago, skateboarding’s diaspora and influence now cover the globe.
In the tradition and style of oral history, we’re letting skaters Scott Rodriguez, Jordy Lovinggood, John Armendariz and Andrew Slocum, and law enforcement officials Amy Vokal, who is Mankato’s director of Public Safety, and former police officer Vance Stuehrenberg do the talking in this story.
Origins
Rodriguez: I started probably in 1974. The neighborhood kids had skateboards with the metal wheels. It was 1973 where a guy named Frank Nasworthy created the polyurethane wheel. So it’s probably 1975-1976 that those boards came to town with the urethane wheels. And I got that. And from there I was just hooked.
That’s what it was. Just skate, skate, skate, skate, skate. I lived across from Kennedy Elementary School. And I’d ride around the playground all day and all night.
Lovinggood: I started when I was about 10, and that was about 1987. What really kind of sparked it was this old movie “Thrashin’.” I saw that movie and there was a scene where all the Daggers were coming up over the hill in their jean jackets and leather and they’re cruisin’ as a gang and I just immediately was like, ‘That’s what I want.’
It was just the freedom of it. I didn’t have to get a team. I could go out when I wanted, by myself, with friends. I could do my tricks my way, how I wanted, my style.
Rodriguez: I think it was 1985 when the city first came up with the ordinance to ban skateboarding. The cops would see us and say, ‘The businesses are complaining. You guys are not wanted on the streets here in downtown.’ (We thought) we had every right to be here like everybody else does. We’re just riding skateboards. Leave us alone.
The city put the ordinance in and we all went to the City Council meeting. Their proposal was like, ‘Just deal with us, we’re going to work on it really hard, we’re going to get you a skatepark as soon as possible.’
And I think they were thinking, ‘We’ll just tell them that. It’s just a fad. It’s another toy, it’s a yo-yo, they’re gonna outgrow it, they won’t care about this in a year.’ But literally, here we are 40-some years later, and we’re still doing it.
Vokal: I specifically remember there were a lot of concerns from private business people about damage. It used to be jumping up on a curb or on a handrail or on a lip to a sidewalk and running your skateboard across it, which caused some damage.
Part of the ordinance talks about private property. You have to have explicit permission. And then the other concern was about the central business district. Were there going to be herds of skateboarders going down the street? What would that look like?
Skate culture
Rodriguez: One thing I noticed when it comes to the skatepark: Age gets thrown out the window. You’re just there and you cheer each other on. Everybody wants everybody to do their best, everyone wants everyone to succeed.
Armendariz: I used to be one of those kids that couldn’t afford to go to the park. So I would go and basically beg the guys that work at the park at that time and ask, “Can I skate? I’ll pick up garbage, I’ll clean toilets.” They’d find odd jobs for me and then I would skate for the day.
Police
Lovinggood: I’ve been arrested several times. The first time I got a ticket I was over at the Harley Davidson dealer. They have a big what we call a manual pad, like a big chunk of curve that you can do tricks all the way over.
It was 9:30 at night and the police came over, and stopped and he had a hot head. And, of course, I was like, “All right, you’re gonna come disrespect me. I’m gonna give it right back.” He decided that I might need to go and get picked up at the police station.
Armendariz: I’ve been kicked out of spots. I’ve run from the cops. I’ve been physically assaulted by a police officer in town for ‘skateboarding and trespassing on school property.’
There was one cool police officer, Al Schmidt. I’ve never been arrested, but I got handcuffed once for skateboarding when I was 16. They sat me on a curb in front of the old Irish pub down by the civic center. They took my board and threw it in the trunk. Officer Schmidt pulled up and he (said to them), ‘What are you doing?’
‘Skateboarding. We’re arresting him.’ And Al was like ‘No you’re not. Unhandcuff him and give him his board.’ They gave my board back and he’s like, ‘Walk it all the way home.’
Rodriguez: Right when the ban started, they were going to use us to set examples. And, you know, we’re not going to stop. It was cat and mouse. Downtown there were spots we liked to skate. We’d go there, have someone on lookout.
And you’d have to run a lot. I’ve been arrested too many times to talk about for skateboarding. They confiscate your board, you have to go to court, you get charged, and then you pay your fine, you can go get your skateboard out.
Stuehrenberg: They’re probably accurate with their descriptions. I think a lot of the skateboarders — and I’m not saying all of them but a lot of them — almost wanted to irritate people. The biggest issue we had is the downtown businesses didn’t want skateboarders going back and forth.
Vokal: The last citation we issued was in 2013. And we typically issued skateboard violations if we saw them in the central business district, and then often by complaint because it was on private property. … I remember there being concerns about people going down Main Street hill on a skateboard, ‘Who knows what could happen!’
Stuehrenberg: My approach was mainly education. Basically I’d say, ‘Come on guys. You know you’re not supposed to be here.’ And, of course, we normally got a lot of flack because of that. All of law enforcement. We were trying to enforce the ordinances that we were given. I’m not sure what other officers did. I know I did a lot of education.
I always tried to be fair with people. When you’re stopped by a police officer, you don’t think anything is fair. And I get that. But it wasn’t No. 1 on my list. Drunk driving was a lot more important to me than somebody skateboarding.
Hotspots
The Chesley Skate Park burned down in 2014 and dealt a major blow to the skateboarding scene.
Slocum: Once the skate park burned down in 2014, that kind of put a damper on things. That destroyed not only the skate park, but the scene, too. It just split apart. Everyone stopped skateboarding because we didn’t have anywhere to go. Most of the skating at that time was taking place at the skate park. We were little kids at the time. Our parents wouldn’t let us just go run wild in the streets. It burned down Feb. 2, 2014. I didn’t go to school for a week.
The new park was built 2½ years later.
Slocum: It was great ... But it was never the same. The old park had art all over the walls and banners and posters. At the new one there’s no art for the most part besides a couple small pieces here and there. At the old park, every single wall was covered in a mural, which I thought was awesome. And I always wanted to have that back here.
Also, a lot of people quit skating. So once it reopened, a lot of people that we used to skate with weren’t there.
Lovinggood: The progression of skateboarding and the acceptance, and girls and women getting into skateboarding and progressing, is awesome. The future’s looking really, really good for skateboarding, especially Mankato.
I go up to the skate park and I see a new kid and give them the basic rundown like, ‘Hey, those shoes aren’t the best; you should buy these.’ You see them light up when you give them a little, you know, kind of a tutorial.
Rodriguez: The skate park is a great place for kids to go and be around other kids that aren’t going to be judgmental. They really exemplify that it’s not a competition as much as it is friendship and pushing each other to succeed.
I really love that about the kids up there. You guys and the people that have been carrying on their tradition of skateboarding, y’all did a great job.
