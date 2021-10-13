MANKATO — There were three newly reported COVID-19 deaths in the region Wednesday, including a patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter.
A Blue Earth County resident, age 30-34, died as did a Waseca County resident age 55-59.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services also reported a death at the state Security Hospital in St. Peter. The patient died Monday. No other information on the patient was released. It was the first COVID-19-related death reported on the campus.
Since the pandemic began, five patients, clients or residents in DHS-operated facilities have died of COVID-19. DHS provides care for about 12,000 people each year in its psychiatric hospitals and other inpatient mental health facilities, residential addiction treatment facilities and group homes.
Statewide, 24 deaths and 1,825 new COVID cases were reported Wednesday by the Department of Health.
In the nine-county local region, 114 new COVID-19 cases were reported:
• Sibley — 27
• Brown — 25
• Nicollet — 17
• Blue Earth — 14
• Martin — 10
• Waseca — 10
• Le Sueur — 6
• Faribault — 3
• Watonwan — 2
