Some area school districts are announcing tentative plans for a hybrid of remote and in-person learning in the fall.
The Waseca and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton districts have announced plans for a hybrid approach that varies by grade level. St. Peter Public Schools is preparing to start off with all students attending in person part time.
Last week Gov. Tim Walz announced decisions about which format to use at public schools this fall will be left up to each school's leaders. The state recommended the decisions should be based in large part on the prevalence of COVID-19 in county or counties the district serves. Districts were provided a rubric of infection rates and suggested in-person, hybrid or remote learning scenarios.
Districts can wait until one week before the start of their school year to make a decision.
The leaders of Mankato Area Public Schools and many others in the region have said they expect to make announcements in mid or late August.
Some districts are already announcing plans — with disclaimers the plans could change if there is a substantial shift in the COVID-19 infection rate within district boundaries.
The St. Peter School Board heard an administrative recommendation Tuesday to start the year with every student attending school two days a week and learning from home three days a week. Students with special needs may be invited, on a case-by-case basis, to have additional in-person time.
The state's latest tabulation of infection rates in Nicollet and Le Sueur counties puts the district on the bubble of receiving a state recommendation to allow elementary students to attend school full time.
Supt. Bill Gronseth recommended being cautious with a goal of minimizing the number times the district might need to transition to a new model.
"We want to err toward caution and we want to err toward consistency,” Gronseth said.
The St. Peter School Board unanimously approved a resolution that gives administration authority to decide the learning model.
The board also approved a plan that sets some guidelines for each potential scenario. Some board members questioned whether their schools should conduct temperature checks and other screenings as students arrive each day. The plan calls upon families to do their own self-screening before they come to school.
Waseca's students likely will be back in their schools either two or four days a week, depending on their age.
On Thursday the School Board will review an administrative proposal to have kindergarten and first grade students back in the classroom Tuesday through Fridays and older students will go to school two days per week.
All Waseca students will learn from home on Mondays. Second through 12th graders will stay home two additional days and will go to school either on Tuesdays and Wednesdays or on Thursday and Fridays.
The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District is tentatively planning to welcome kindergarten through seventh graders back into buildings full time and older students part time. The eighth- through 12th-grade students will have a rotation of two days in class and two days remote.
“This way we can maximize the time teachers and students are learning in-person in a highly structured and reduced capacity environment,” JWP Supt. Kurt Stumpf said.
The secondary students will be split into two groups for the rotation and families with multiple secondary children will be placed on the same schedule.
At least one area district is planning for a return to full time in-person learning for all students. The United South Central School District announced Monday that is its tentative plan. The district is in Faribault County, which has the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in the region.
The districts that have announced plans for full or part-time in-person learning say they are making plans for additional cleaning, social distancing and other precautions. Students and staff will be required to wear masks assuming a governor's executive order is still in effect.
“We know we are going to have to have a layered, comprehensive approach to meeting health guidelines,” Stumpf said in a video message to the community. “With that layered approach we feel confident that when it's time to bring students back into our building we'll have as safe an environment as possible.”
If districts opt for a return to in-classroom learning or a hybrid, they are required to allow families the option to learn remotely.
Most area districts have asked or soon will ask parents to complete a survey about whether they will keep their children home full time.
Some surveys also are asking about busing and child care needs. The state guidelines for a hybrid model call for reducing both schools and buses to half capacity. Schools are required to again provide free child care to select essential workers on days when in-person classes are not in session.
