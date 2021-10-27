MANKATO — Three COVID-19 fatalities confirmed in area counties Wednesday brought the south-central region's October death toll to 38.
The deaths occurred in a Brown County resident between 60-64 years old and two Watonwan County residents between 75-79 year old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They were among 31 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 8,612.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 317, with October being the third deadliest month yet.
October could surpass November 2020's 40 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. It's highly unlikely to top December 2020's 58.
Brown County has had 48 total COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic. It's the third highest toll in the nine-county region, but the second highest death rate per 10,000 residents — Faribault County has the highest rate.
Watonwan County's two deaths raised its toll to 14. It has the second lowest total in the region and the fourth lowest rate per 10,000 residents.
While deaths haven't slowed yet — largely driven by unvaccinated Minnesotans — case counts continue to decline. Death trends typically lag behind case trends by several weeks.
The nine area counties combined for 59 newly confirmed cases Wednesday. It was a decline from the 89 confirmed a week ago.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Wednesday is as follows:
- Blue Earth County — 24
- Martin County — 7
- Brown County — 6
- Faribault County — 6
- Nicollet County — 5
- Waseca County — 3
- Le Sueur County — 3
- Sibley County — 3
- Watonwan County — 2
