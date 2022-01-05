MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll rose by three Wednesday, bringing its pandemic total to 425.
The most recent deaths occurred in a Brown County resident between 70-74 years old, another between 85-89 and a Blue Earth County resident between 80-84, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 71 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 10,671.
The south-central region has combined for six confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far in 2022. This month comes on the tail of three of the region's four most deadly months for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a stretch accounting for 140 confirmed deaths from the illness.
Blue Earth County's COVID-19 death toll is at 83. It's the highest toll in the region, but the county has the lowest death rate due to its high population.
Brown County's toll rose to 69, the second highest in the region. It also has the second highest death rate, behind Faribault County.
Area counties also combined for seven confirmed cases and 89 probable cases Wednesday. A confirmed case comes from a positive PCR test, while probable cases come from positive antigen tests.
The full list of confirmed and probable cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 30
- Nicollet County — 19
- Le Sueur County — 17
- Brown County — 9
- Faribault County — 7
- Martin County — 7
- Watonwan County — 3
- Sibley County — 3
- Waseca County — 1
