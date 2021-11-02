MANKATO — Three confirmed COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday raised south-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 326.
The latest deaths occurred in a Blue Earth County resident between 80-84 years old, a Nicollet County resident between 75-79, and a Sibley County resident between 80-84, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 24 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 8,718.
The south-central region's first couple of days of November followed its October trend. The nine area counties combined for 42 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in October, the second highest toll for any month during the pandemic.
November has had five COVID-19 deaths confirmed in two days.
Blue Earth County's pandemic toll reached 60. It has the most COVID-19 deaths in the nine-county region, but the second lowest death rate per 10,000 residents.
Nicollet County's 56 deaths from the illness are the second most in the region. Per 10,000 residents, its rate ranks fifth out of nine.
Sibley County has the lowest death rate in the region. It has 13 total COVID-19 deaths.
Area counties also combined for 317 newly confirmed cases Tuesday. The total was about in line with the 312 new cases confirmed one week ago.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Tuesday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 103
- Nicollet County — 42
- Waseca County — 40
- Brown County — 37
- Watonwan County — 22
- Sibley County — 22
- Le Sueur County — 21
- Martin County — 19
- Faribault County — 11
