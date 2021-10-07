MANKATO — Three COVID-19 deaths confirmed Thursday in south-central Minnesota raised the region's pandemic death toll to 289.
The deaths occurred in Waseca County residents between 75-79 years old and 80-84 years old, along with a Blue Earth County resident between 90-94 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They were among 32 deaths confirmed statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 8,275.
South-central Minnesota has had 10 COVID-19 deaths confirmed through October's first week. The entire month of September had 16, the region's highest monthly toll since March.
Blue Earth County has had 55 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic. It's the highest death toll in the nine-county region, but the second-lowest death rate per 10,000 residents.
Waseca County's two deaths raised its pandemic toll to 28. It has the sixth most deaths but the fourth-highest death rate per 10,000 residents.
Area counties also combined for 150 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. It was an uptick from the 136 cases confirmed on the previous Thursday.
The region is on track for a substantial uptick in new cases this week. The previous two weeks had fairly level case counts.
The full list of new cases confirmed Thursday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 31
- Martin County — 24
- Brown County — 20
- Le Sueur County — 16
- Faribault County — 16
- Nicollet County — 14
- Waseca County — 13
- Sibley County — 12
- Watonwan County — 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.