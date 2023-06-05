MANKATO — Three school districts in the Mankato region will receive a total of $45,000 to support early literacy.
Receiving grants from the Mitchel Perrizo Jr. Leaders are Readers Fund, which is a designated fund under the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, are three school districts in Blue Earth and Faribault counties.
Blue Earth Area Schools, Maple River Schools and United South Central Public Schools will each receive $15,000 for their various early literacy initiatives.
In 2021, Mike and Tami Hoffman provided a $1 million grant from the Michael J. and Tamara Rae Hoffman Family Charitable Gift Fund to the Foundation for the creation of a designated fund dedicated to early literacy. Three school districts in southern Minnesota are eligible to receive these grants on an annual basis.
Blue Earth Area Schools will use its designated $15,000 to increase students’ reading fluency by improving and increasing the use of decodable readers in the classroom.
Maple River Schools, meanwhile, will use its $15,000 in grant funding to implement a writing program and to support a summer tutoring program for reading intervention.
Lastly, United South Central Public Schools will purchase phonics books for K-3 classrooms and a license for a comprehensive learning platform called Raz-Plus.
Mitchel Perrizo Jr., for whom the grant is named, was raised on a farm in Delavan. He devoted his life to public service. His nephew, Mike Hoffman, and Mike’s wife Tami Hoffman, both originally from Blue Earth, have established this fund in his honor.
