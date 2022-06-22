OWATONNA — The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation has started what they plan to be a yearly grant program to provide three area school districts funding for early literacy education.
Blue Earth Area Schools, Maple River Schools and United South Central Public Schools received $15,000 each from the 2022 Mitchel Perrizo Jr. Leaders are Readers Grant, a fund under SMIF.
Blue Earth Area Schools will use this year’s funding for a reading intervention program that focuses on phonics, spelling, vocabulary development and more.
The district’s K-7 principal, Dave Dressler, said they’ve used the program on a small scale before, but they plan to use the grant funding to expand it.
“We’re hoping to use it in a more widespread manner throughout our elementary school next year that is going to help with students at all reading levels,” he said.
Maple River Schools will use the funding for a writing program that also increases reading skills.
United South Central Public Schools will use the funding to purchase a specific type of reading curriculum that builds on prior learning and integrates listening, speaking, reading and writing.
SMIF President Tim Penny said that because the same three districts will be getting the grant funding each year, they can plan ahead.
“Every year they have to come up with a plan of action as to how they’re going to use these grant dollars to support and enhance reading programs in the elementary schools,” he said.
The funding must be used for things like curriculum, teacher training or a specific program that revolves around reading.
Penny said every extra dollar that can be used for additional resources for classroom instruction is important.
“This is just a pool of dollars that these districts can count on moving forward,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.