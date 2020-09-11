Three area high school seniors were named semifinalists for National Merit Scholarships: Jenna Fette from East High School, Noah Gersich from West High School and Jonah Kramer from Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School.
They are among 16,000 seniors nationally and 288 from Minnesota selected based on scores on the PSAT test. They will compete for elite scholarships to be awarded by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation as well as colleges and businesses.
