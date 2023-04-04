MANKATO — Three local residents are facing murder charges in connection with a 21-year-old Mankato woman's death in December.
Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents arrested Kueth Pamier Ruae, 25, of Mankato, Haley Marie Ross, 23, and Conner Lee Hoeft, 21, both of North Mankato, Monday. All three were charged with murder in the third degree and selling a fourth-degree controlled substance in Blue Earth County.
Agents were able to determine through the investigation that Ruae, Ross and Hoeft aided in distributing the controlled substance that caused the death of woman who had been found unresponsive in her apartment Dec. 1, said a task force press release.
Task force agents were assisted in the investigation by Mankato Department of Public Safety and Officers with the North Mankato Police Department.
