MANKATO — The Commission on Judicial Selection is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in the 5th Judicial District as Judge Kurt Johnson is retiring.
The seat will be chambered in Mankato.
Paul Gunderson is an assistant county attorney in Brown County, where he prosecutes felony and gross misdemeanor cases. He also serves on the Brown County Treatment Court staffing team. He previously was an associate attorney at Blethen Berens, where his practice included criminal defense, business litigation, and representing the city of New Ulm as an assistant city attorney.
Kristine Weeks is an assistant public defender in the 5th Judicial District, where she represents indigent clients in misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor, felony and probation violation proceedings. She also represents clients in child protection and delinquency matters. Weeks previously she was an assistant public defender in the 2nd Judicial District, a law clerk in that district and an adjunct professor at Hamline University.
Aaron Zurek is an assistant public defender in the 5th Judicial District, where he represents indigent clients. He also represents clients in child protection and delinquency matters. Zurek previously served as a staff attorney in the state court administrator’s office where he worked to improve court accessibility through the eCourtMN initiative.
