NORTH MANKATO — Three candidates are running for the District 3 seat on the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners, the five-member group overseeing county government.
Following are profiles and stances of candidates Mark Dehen, Kenneth DeWitte and David Haack. The seat was left vacant after the September death of Denny Kemp.
A Feb. 8 primary will determine which two candidates move on to the final election April 12. The commissioner’s term will end Jan. 6, 2025.
Only residents in District 3, which comprises Precincts 1, 2 and 3 in North Mankato, are eligible to vote. Those who are registered and live in lower North Mankato can vote, as can upper North Mankato voters living east of Lookout Drive, north of Lee Boulevard and south of Highway 14.
Mark Dehen
Mark Dehen, 60, not only recognizes the parallel between his father’s career and his own. He embraces it.
A chiropractor who worked with his son for two decades, David Dehen served as North Mankato mayor from 1981 to 1994 and Nicollet County commissioner from 2001 to 2003. In his 12th year as mayor of the county’s largest city, Mark Dehen now seeks to broaden his influence and bolster the two governments’ relationship as a member of the County Board.
A fraying relationship between Mankato and North Mankato was his early focus upon becoming mayor in 2011. He said the collaboration has helped the cities to weather two crises, the Great Recession and the coronavirus pandemic, while maintaining financial stability and high quality of life.
His aim as a commissioner would be to maintain the county government’s strong relationship with North Mankato throughout projects such as the Highway 169 corridor renovations.
He cited the creation of a recycling center in the city and the Highway 14/County Road 41 interchange as multi-government successes during his term as mayor. The interchange has returned $10 million on a $17.9 million investment since its opening in 2014, he said, which helped the city reduce its property tax.
“We’ve come to the conclusion that high tide floats all ships,” he said of area governments. “And so when we work together, we have more success.”
He approaches governing with technical precision more than ideology, as shown during his breakdown of the county’s $50 million budget in a recent forum.
He said his community engagement heightens his awareness of issues affecting various local demographics. In the last decade he has tried to engage more with people on social media or while he’s around the community, whether it’s at church, a sporting event or the grocery store. The city now publishes a weekly electronic newsletter.
He has owned a chiropractic practice for 30-plus years, a third of them while in public office, and is the past president of the state chiropractic association.
Serving on a regional economic council, he has learned about the conflicts of business owners in larger cities such as North Mankato and smaller municipalities in the county such as Lafayette and Nicollet.
He said the experience has given him an egalitarian outlook: “You’re representing everybody from the guy that owns Taylor Corp. to the guy that’s the brand-new employee at Taylor Corp. You represent them each equally.”
Kenneth DeWitte
Kenneth DeWitte, 66, made clear during his four years on the North Mankato City Council, from 2006 to 2010, that he’s going to be honest, even if his opinion runs counter to the status quo.
“I was the one that stood up in a North Mankato City Council meeting one night and said, ‘I think we need to disband from Greater Mankato Growth,’ because what they’re providing for us was inadequate for what we were paying.’”
He said the city paid thousands of dollars a year to the organization and wasn’t reaping a positive return. North Mankato left the regional chamber of commerce but has since rejoined.
Drawing from 31 years in manufacturing at Crown Cork & Seal in Mankato and 40 as a union member, DeWitte now seeks to promote a simplified, leaner approach within Nicollet County government. He tended to vote for Democrats all his life but in the last six years has become a Republican, he said.
In a public forum and a recent interview, he fixated on a lengthy organizational chart that the county lists in planning documents to clarify its bureaucratic hierarchy.
“If there’s 80 different subsets in that chart, what can we do to make it a well-oiled machine? A leaner machine. It’s not like I’m gonna go to the chopping block and eliminate 60 county employees or anything like that, but what can we do to condense things and make it more efficient?”
The $50 million budget for 2022 also seems “outlandish” to him. He is undeterred by the fact that many county government agencies are mandated and funded by the state, as the other candidates noted in the forum.
What drives DeWitte is his faith in his common sense.
As an Eagle Scout, receiving his badge in 1971, he said leadership was ingrained in him. He worked in manufacturing right after graduating from Loyola Catholic School, forgoing higher education.
His education in county infrastructure came from laying agricultural drainage lines that abutted ravines and, just this fall, driving hundreds of miles on county roads between North Mankato and Lafayette.
“I don’t have anything to lose. It’s gonna be a learning curve for me. Yes, I don’t participate in county government. … I don’t watch the meetings, I’ve never been to a County Board meeting, I do watch a few North Mankato meetings from time to time on television,” he said.
“I feel I could be a leader and show the citizens of North Mankato the respect they deserve. I’m not afraid to be put in that position.”
David Haack
When David Haack, 67, was knocking on doors and introducing himself to voters in a bid to replace then-commissioner David Dehen, who left the board in 2003, many North Mankato residents didn’t know the city was represented by a county official, he said.
But over the course of his 12 years on the County Board, ending in 2016, business owners became upset over an increased sales tax and residents were wary of a wheelage tax. Both of those policies were passed at the county level to fund work on county projects — none of which were in District 3.
Haack considers it a success of his tenure that people knew they could call or talk to him, their county commissioner, about their grievances.
“Whatever you hear from them out there,” he said, “you try to keep them in mind when you’re working at a county level.”
He learned to critique proposals for other parts of Nicollet County that would affect North Mankato taxpayers. He also came to know that a lousy county road leading toward the city could deter people from visiting to shop or have a meal.
“You’ve gotta be aware of these other issues in other districts so you can vote on them in an intelligent way.”
After leaving the board in 2016 to care for family, Haack didn’t expect to have another chance to represent District 3. But the death of Kemp opened the seat.
Haack served as parks superintendent of North Mankato for 25 years and has worked a total of 31 in city government. He said his 12 years as a county commissioner set him apart from the other candidates as an experienced official who won’t face the same time-intensive learning curve.
“I think the biggest thing I would have in my favor is knowing how county government really does work and knowing how to, if elected, from day one being able to go to work on whatever projects or issues that are there,” he said.
As a commissioner, he served on committees monitoring the Minnesota Valley Action Council, MRCI and the Traverse des Sioux Library System. The breadth of experience has shown him that everyone has competing interests, and a commissioner’s role is to listen well in order to become knowledgeable before making a decision.
“You go and you do the job and you come away,” he said. “If you don’t end up in the paper with a, ‘Look what he did’ type story … you make the assumption that you must have done the right thing at the time.”
