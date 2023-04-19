MANKATO — At least two people were injured Wednesday after a three-car crash on Highway 22 in Mankato.
The crash reportedly occurred when a Ford Focus driven by an unidentified driver, age 94, collided with a Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Paul Patrick Haga, 54, of Eagle Lake, according to a State Patrol report. The initial crash caused the Volkswagen to collide with a Toyota Corolla driven by Toby Michael Smith, 43, of New Prague.
Smith and Haga were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System's hospital in Mankato for treatement of non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol planned to release information on the 94-year-old motorist at 11 p.m. Wednesday.
