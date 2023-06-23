NICOLLET — A three-car crash Friday near Nicollet resulted in a Texas woman being hospitalized, according to a State Patrol report.
The incident reportedly occurred when a GMC Sierra driven by David Brett Harris, 61, of Courtland, a Ford Flex driven by Esmeralda Castillo, 53, of Hidalgo, Texas, and a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Kirsten Marie Callahan, 33, of Nicollet, collided on Highway 111 while traveling southbound around 4:48 p.m.
Responders transported Castillo to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the report states, while Harris and Callahan sustained no injuries.
The Free Press
