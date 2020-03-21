BLUE EARTH — Drugs reportedly were found in a Blue Earth residence where a woman allegedly held a knife to a man's throat.
Deziree Rose Heitz, 32, of Blue Earth, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and felony drug possession Thursday in Faribault County District Court. Dillon James Ekberg, 27, and Mandie Cherie Johnson, 35, both of Blue Earth, were charged with felony drug possession.
A witness told police Heitz held a knife to the throat of a man Heitz knows during an argument Wednesday night. Heitz, who had blood on his hands and pants, denied the assault report.
A baggie containing methamphetamine allegedly was found in a bedroom with Heitz and another in a pill container that bore Johnson's name.
A needle and a baggie containing sedative pills reportedly was found near Ekberg.
