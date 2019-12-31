MANKATO — A Mankato man was shot in the leg after he and two other men were allegedly involved in a robbery gone wrong.
Tierre T. Walton, 30, was reportedly shot after he, Patrick V. Pitts Jr. 22, of Nicollet, and Deiante D. Jones, 21, of Mankato, schemed to rob a man at his home on Dec. 22, according to a criminal complaint.
Walton and Jones face felony burglary charges, while Pitts was charged with felonies for aggravated robbery, burglary, firearm possession and assault.
Police responded to reports of Walton’s gunshot wound being treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato’s emergency room on Dec. 22. Surveillance footage showed a Chevrolet Impala dropped him off. Police pulled the vehicle over with Pitts in the passenger seat on Dec. 26. They brought Pitts to jail on existing warrants, where he told police the threesome's plan involved him knocking on the man’s door and the other two running up after the man answered.
The alleged victim said he grabbed a handgun before answering the door because he wasn’t expecting any visitors that early in the morning. He answered the door to find a man he didn’t recognize asking for weed and another man behind him closer to the street.
At least two of the men then barged inside, prompting the resident to pull out the gun, the complaint said. While struggling with the man who’d knocked on the door, the resident fired off two rounds at the other man before the gun was wrestled away.
A driver — who Pitts said was never told about what the others planned to do — drove Walton to the hospital after he and Jones ran back to the car. The driver then circled back to pick up Pitts, dropped off Jones, and went to a gas station with Pitts to wash blood off the backseat with hydrogen peroxide.
The alleged victim told police he was robbed before, suspecting Jones was behind it, according to the complaint.
