MANKATO — Three intoxicated men were caught burglarizing an occupied Mankato residence, charges say.
A resident in the 300 block of N. Sixth St. called 911 from his bedroom around 4 a.m. Saturday and reported three people were in going in and out of his house and loading items into an SUV.
Mankato police officers allegedly found three intruders in the house: Ayub O Haji Abdullahi, 20, Hassan Saleh Hassan. 19, and, Isak Mahamed Abader, 19, all of Mankato.
Hassan was holding a case of beer, according to a court complaint. In the SUV officers found more beer and other items from the residence.
All three suspects were intoxicated. Abdullahi said he blacked out and woke up in handcuffs. Abdullahi and Hassan was taken to a detox facility before they joined Abader in the Blue Earth County Jail.
All three suspects were charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor underage consumption Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
