MANKATO — Three more area residents have died from COVID-19 as local cases climb and the statewide positivity rate jumps.
A Le Sueur County resident in their early 50s, a Nicollet County resident in their 80s and a Martin County resident in their 90s have died from the virus, according to state data released Tuesday. The regional death toll now stands at 68.
They were among 15 deaths reported statewide Tuesday. Four of the victims were in their 50s and 11 were older than 70.
After several days of relatively low numbers, new local COVID-19 cases increased Tuesday by the highest number reported in more than a week.
There were 72 confirmed cases reported Tuesday in the nine-county Free Press coverage area. That's the highest one-day number since Oct. 17 and the 12th time since the pandemic began that the local number has topped 70.
All but Watonwan County had new cases:
• Blue Earth County: 21
• Le Sueur County: 14
• Brown County: Nine
• Nicollet County: Eight
• Waseca County: Eight
• Sibley County: Six
• Faribault County: Four
• Martin County: Two
Across Minnesota, 2,178 new cases were reported Tuesday.
Newly confirmed cases were up on relatively low testing, skyrocketing the positive test rate above 15%— more than three times the threshold officials say is concerning.
