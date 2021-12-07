MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had three more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Tuesday, including a resident between 40-44 years old.
The 40- to 44-year-old was a Brown County resident, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The south-central region's two other COVID-19 deaths occurred in a Martin County resident between 80-84 years old and a Sibley County resident between 85-89.
They were among 45 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 9,699.
The nine counties in south-central Minnesota have combined for 23 confirmed COVID-19 deaths through December's first week bringing its pandemic death toll to 385. It puts this month on pace to be the region's deadliest during the pandemic, with December 2020 holding the record with 58 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Brown County's 62 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic are the second most in the region. It has the second highest death rate per 10,000 residents, only behind Faribault County.
Martin County's pandemic death toll rose to 46, giving it the third highest death rate in the region. Sibley County has had 19 COVID-19 deaths total and the third lowest death rate, behind Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties.
Older residents, especially those with underlying health conditions, are most at risk for severe COVID-19 cases. Younger people, such as the 40- to 44-year-old who died in Brown County, can also have severe cases.
Health department data showed 73 Minnesotans between 40-44 died of COVID-19 as of last week. The vaccination statuses of individuals aren't publicly available, although unvaccinated residents have disproportionately high case, hospitalization and deaths rates compared to vaccinated residents.
Area counties also combined for 539 newly confirmed cases over a multi-day period. Tuesdays regularly have the highest case counts of the week due to there being no health department updates on weekends.
The 539 new cases were an increase from the 470 confirmed one week ago. Blue Earth County's 170 were the most in the region, and each county had at least 16.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 170
- Le Sueur County — 74
- Nicollet County — 68
- Waseca County — 61
- Brown County — 45
- Faribault County — 39
- Sibley County — 33
- Martin County — 33
- Watonwan County — 16
