MANKATO — Three more south-central Minnesota residents died of COVID-19, bringing the region's pandemic death toll to 122.
The deaths included a Blue Earth County resident in their early 90s, a Brown County resident in their early 80s and another in their mid to late 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
After November set a new monthly record for COVID deaths in the nine-county region, December has started at a similar pace.
November ended with 40 COVID deaths over 30 days. The three deaths confirmed Wednesday raised December's total to 12 in nine days.
Despite the pandemic now being in its ninth month, about 43% of all COVID deaths in area counties were confirmed in November or these first nine days of December. The sharp uptick in deaths came after cases and hospitalizations skyrocketed.
The deaths in Blue Earth and Brown counties were also among 82 reported statewide Wednesday. Only two prior days had more confirmed COVID deaths, and both came within the last two weeks.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 4,109.
All nine area counties also reported new COVID cases Wednesday, combining for 184. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 50
- Le Sueur County — 28
- Nicollet County — 20
- Brown County — 18
- Waseca County — 18
- Faribault County — 15
- Sibley County — 13
- Martin County — 12
- Watonwan County — 10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.