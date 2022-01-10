MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll rose by three Monday, with the latest fatalities occurring in Watonwan, Sibley and Faribault counties.
The Watonwan County resident was between 75-79 years old, while the Faribault County resident was between 80-84 and the Sibley County resident was between 85-89, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 44 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 10,810.
The nine counties in the south-central region have combined for 431 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.
January's death toll in the region sits at 12. December's 57 deaths from COVID-19 were the second-highest monthly toll since the pandemic began.
Area counties also combined for 245 newly confirmed cases Monday. Case totals jumped last week, indicating a wave of the new omicron variant could be in its early stages in the region.
Blue Earth County's 81 new cases were the most among area counties. All the counties had at least nine new cases.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 81
- Nicollet County — 34
- Brown County — 33
- Le Sueur County — 28
- Waseca County — 17
- Faribault County — 16
- Martin County — 16
- Watonwan County — 11
- Sibley County — 9
