MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had three newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the region’s February death toll from the illness to 29.
The deaths occurred in a Blue Earth County resident between 70-74 years old, a Blue Earth County resident between 80-84 and a Martin County resident between 85-89, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 28 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Monday, raising Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 12,109.
The south-central region’s 29 deaths from the illness in February rose its overall pandemic toll to 478. February has had about as many COVID-19 deaths as January’s 30, although the former had a slightly higher death rate.
Blue Earth County’s 93 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic are the most in the nine-county region. Its bigger population, though, gives it the lowest death rate.
Martin County’s pandemic death toll rose to 60, giving it the second highest death rate in the region behind neighboring Faribault County.
Confirmed cases, meanwhile, remain low. Area counties combined for 39, with Blue Earth County accounting for the most with eight.
Although the health department’s case totals don’t factor in results from all at-home tests, key metrics have been trending downward since the omicron variant peaked in late January.
