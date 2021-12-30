MANKATO — Three Blue Earth County residents died of COVID-19, bringing the south-central region's December death toll from the illness to 57.
One resident was 75-79 years old and two were between 85-89, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 48 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Thursday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 10,516.
South-central Minnesota's 57 confirmed COVID-19 deaths this month are second only to December 2020's 58. The nine-county region's pandemic death toll stands at 419 to end the year — the health department won't have an update Friday due to the New Year's Eve holiday.
Blue Earth County's 82 deaths from COVID-19 are the most in the region. It has about twice as many people as the next biggest area county, however, giving it the lowest death rate per 10,000 residents.
Area counties also combined for 159 newly confirmed cases Thursday. The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 50
- Nicollet County — 24
- Waseca County — 17
- Martin County — 17
- Brown County — 16
- Le Sueur County — 15
- Faribault County — 9
- Sibley County — 7
- Watonwan County — 4
