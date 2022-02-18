MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had three more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Friday, while weekly case levels continue to decline after peaking in late January.
The latest fatalities occurred in a Blue Earth County resident between 70-74 years old, a Waseca County resident between 90-94, and a Brown County resident between 90-94, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 31 COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 11,961.
South-central Minnesota’s February death toll from COVID-19 rose to 23, while its overall toll during the pandemic rose to 472.
Blue Earth County had 91 of the region’s COVID-19 deaths, most in the region. The county has about twice as many residents as the next most populous in the region, though, so its death rate is the lowest among the nine area counties.
Brown County’s 74 COVID-19 deaths second most in the region, and it has the third highest death rate. Waseca County’s pandemic death toll of 39 is the third lowest, while its death rate is the fourth highest.
Cases, meanwhile, continue to trend in an encouraging direction. This week was the third straight with dramatic decreases in the south-central region.
Area counties combined for 666 new cases confirmed between Feb. 12-18, according to health department data. It was a 46% decline from the previous week’s 1,240 cases.
Steep case decreases just about mirroring the sharp upticks preceding them have been commonplace in areas hit by the omicron variant.
The region had five weeks of increases starting in December leading to a peak of 3,486 cases between Jan. 22-28. Since then, the next three weeks in order had 36%, 44% and now 46% drops.
All nine counties in the region saw dramatic case declines. Blue Earth and Nicollet counties had 54% and 56% drops, respectively, the biggest percent decreases in the region.
Even the smallest percent decrease, Watonwan County, still amounted to 25% fewer cases.
Positivity rate data from this week further backs up where the region is at on the omicron wave’s downslope. The percent of tests resulting in positive cases dramatically dropped, aligning with a statewide trend.
