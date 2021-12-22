MANKATO — Residents in Le Sueur, Brown and Martin counties died of COVID-19, bringing the region's December death toll from the illness to 46.
They were among 57 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Wednesday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 10,254.
The Le Sueur County resident was between 70-74 years old, while the Brown County resident and Martin County resident were both between 80-84, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 408. About 32% of the deaths have been confirmed in October, November or December.
COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates statewide have been considerably higher among unvaccinated residents. Unvaccinated residents also have higher case rates than vaccinated Minnesotans.
Brown County's 66 deaths from COVID-19 are the second most in the nine-county region. It also has the second highest death rate per 10,000 residents, only behind Faribault County.
Martin County has had 51 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, the fourth most in the region. It's death rate is the third highest.
Le Sueur County's pandemic death toll rose to 41, placing it right in the middle of the nine area counties. It has the third lowest death rate.
Area counties also combined for 53 new cases Wednesday. The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 14
- Martin County — 10
- Watonwan County — 7
- Sibley County — 7
- Brown County — 5
- Nicollet County — 4
- Le Sueur County — 2
- Waseca County — 2
- Faribault County — 2
