MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had three more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Tuesday, including an area resident between 40-44 years old.
The 40- to 44-year-old was from Faribault County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The two other deaths in the south-central region occurred in a Blue Earth County resident between 65-69 and a Faribault County resident between 90-94.
They were among 40 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Tuesday, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 10,399.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic toll rose to 411. Of those, 49 have been confirmed in December.
This month is the region's second deadliest for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Only December 2020 had more COVID-19 deaths with 58.
Faribault County's 40 deaths from COVID-19 during the pandemic give it the highest fatality rate among the nine area counties. Blue Earth County has the most COVID-19 deaths in the region with 77, but its high population means it has the lowest rate per 10,000 residents.
Area counties also combined for 250 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, although the total comes from multiple days of data. Tuesdays regularly have the highest case totals of the week due to the health department not having updates on weekends.
Blue Earth County's 75 new cases were the most in the region. Every county in the region had at least 10 new cases.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 75
- Martin County — 34
- Nicollet County — 30
- Le Sueur County — 27
- Waseca County — 23
- Brown County — 21
- Watonwan County — 15
- Sibley County — 15
- Faribault County — 10
