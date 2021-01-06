MANKATO — Residents in Nicollet, Waseca and Brown counties died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The Brown County resident was in their early 80s, the Waseca County resident was in their mid to late 80s and the Nicollet County resident was in their early 90s.
The deaths raised south-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 176, including eight confirmed so far in January.
Nicollet County's 34 total COVID deaths are the most in the nine-county region. Brown County is a close second with 33 COVID deaths, but has the highest death rate per 10,000 residents. Waseca County has had 16 total COVID deaths.
Area counties also combined for 80 new COVID cases Wednesday. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 19
- Faribault County — 12
- Brown County — 11
- Nicollet County — 10
- Martin County — 10
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Sibley County — 6
- Waseca County — 4
- Watonwan County — 1
Statewide, the health department reported 67 new COVID deaths. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 5,528.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.