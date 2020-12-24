MANKATO — Three Brown County residents died of COVID-19, raising the county's pandemic death toll to 30.
The county is now tied with Nicollet County in having the most COVID deaths in south-central Minnesota. December has been particularly bad for COVID deaths both in Brown County and the nine-county region overall.
The Brown County deaths that were confirmed Thursday occurred in three residents in their mid to late 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 156. Of the 156, 86 were confirmed in November or December.
The area deaths were among 79 confirmed statewide Thursday, pushing Minnesota's death toll above 5,000. Minnesota has had a total of 5,050 COVID deaths during the pandemic.
Area counties also combined for 84 newly reported cases Thursday, a slight uptick from the previous four days. The full list of cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 31
- Waseca County — 12
- Brown County — 12
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Nicollet County — 6
- Faribault County — 6
- Sibley County — 5
- Martin County — 5
This story will be updated.
