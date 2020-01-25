Authorities continue to investigate after a deadly 26-hour period this week that resulted in three people dying in three separate accidents in Nicollet County.
While roads were snowy and in some places ice-covered, conditions had not deteriorated to the level where MnDOT issues a travel advisory. And MnDOT had difficulty treating the roads due to weather conditions starting with the previous weekend.
A 23-year-old North Mankato man, Aaron Glen Lloyd, was killed in a head-on crash on an icy Highway 14 west of Nicollet Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday at 11:21 a.m. on Highway 111 north of Nicollet, 17-year-old Jill Frances Thompson of St. Peter died when her southbound car collided with a northbound semi.
In the second crash Monday, Naomi Sue Peterson of New Ulm was killed when her car and a semi collided at the intersection of Highway 14 and Nicollet County Road 37 near New Ulm at 1:24 p.m.
All three accidents are in the midst of active investigations, which is standard for fatal crashes. The reports won’t be completed for four to six weeks, according to Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol. When the investigations are done, they’ll be turned over to the Nicollet County attorney for any possible charges in any of the crashes.
“They decide on charges or if a case is closed,” Christianson said. “After that, the reports will be made public.”
While Christianson said he couldn’t comment on the specific crashes, the State Patrol said ice or snow on highways isn’t considered the cause of a crash.
“We never really blame road conditions for crashes,” he said. “... If speed was reduced, possibly the crash wouldn’t have happened.”
Rebecca Arndt, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, said in a statement: “The snow and ice that started forming on Jan. 17 was a challenge for our snowplow drivers. What started with warm temperatures and freezing rain turned into significant snowfall. Early the next morning, a Saturday, the temperatures dropped and the high winds switched to northwesterly.
“The below-zero temperatures rendered the chemicals (salt, brine, and beet heat) effectively useless,” Arndt said in a written statement.
Sunday’s blizzard conditions, with winds gusting to 50 mph, also prevented snow and ice operations from making any progress.
Monday and Tuesday some progress was made until winds, again, started to gust on Tuesday . The blowing snow combined with the warmer pavement temperatures created compacted and icy roads.
Arndt said they did not issue a “No Travel Advised” on Highway 14 because while icy and snow covered, the road conditions did not rise to the level of issuing a no travel advisory. “Travel Not Advised is defined as – The roadway has deteriorated and/or the visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel. Emergency vehicles and snow removal equipment may be called off of the roadway due to the conditions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.