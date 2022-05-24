NORTH MANKATO — The city administrator of Eagle Lake, the parks and recreation director in Shakopee and the North Mankato finance director are the three finalists to become the next North Mankato city administrator.
Jennifer Bromeland of Eagle Lake, finance director Kevin McCann, and Jason “Jay” Tobin of Shakopee, will spend June 13 in North Mankato for a series of interviews, with the City Council ending the day with a decision on who to offer the job to.
In a special meeting Monday, council members chose the three from a slate of eight candidates to replace former City Administrator John Harrenstein, who earlier this year left for another job.
Jennifer Bromeland
Bromeland has been Eagle Lake city administrator for 4½ years. Prior to that, she served as city administrator in Jackson for 5½ years, city administrator for Caledonia for over two years, and administrator for Winnebago for 2½ years.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration, both from the University of South Dakota.
Kevin McCann
McCann has been North Mankato finance director for nearly six years. Prior to that, he served as the city administrator for the city of Gaylord for 8½ years, city administrator in Clarkfield for 1½ years, and as a budget and finance intern for Scott County for a year.
McCann holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in public administration from Minnesota State University.
Jason "Jay" Tobin
Tobin has been parks and recreation director for the city of Shakopee for nearly four years.
He previously served as the finance manager for the city of Chaska for two years, and he served in the U.S. Army’s Religious Support Services as a director of resource management for three years, division chief for one year and program manager for five years.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Wheaton College, a certificate in leadership of international and nongovernment organizations from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, a master’s degree in divinity from Bethel Seminary, a master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma, a master’s degree in business administration from the Whitman School of Management, and a master’s degree in public administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.
Harrenstein, who is now the city administrator in Altoona, Iowa, had served as North Mankato city administrator since March 2013.
The salary range for the new administrator will be between $135,000 and $155,000.
On June 13 the three finalists will meet with a panel of local business/civic leaders, a panel of city departments heads and attend a more informal public resident event. Then in the afternoon the three will have formal interviews with the City Council, after which the council is to make an offer to one of the three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.