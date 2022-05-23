NORTH MANKATO — Three city administrator finalists will spend June 13 in North Mankato for a series of interviews, with the City Council ending the day with a decision on who to offer the job to.
In a special meeting Monday, council members listed their top candidates as they move to replace former City Administrator John Harrenstein, who earlier this year left for another job.
The names and biographies of the three finalists will be released Tuesday.
A consultant hired by the city said 15 candidates applied and she narrowed that to 10 candidates who best fit the attributes the council was looking for in an administrator. Two of the 10 have since dropped out.
Prior to Monday's meeting, council members watched video interviews done with the eight candidates and read other information about them, including personality profiles and work histories.
The consultant had asked each councilor to give their top four picks, using a number assigned to each of the candidates. The names and identifying information on candidates is not public under state law until the hiring body — in this case the council — picks finalists they want to interview.
Of the eight candidates, three were on all five council members' top four list, while one got three votes and one got one vote.
Consultant Liza Donabauer said the three finalists that were on all of the council members’ picks are all living within 75 miles of North Mankato.
She said that at least one of the three finalists may withdraw or take a different job offer before the June 13 interviews in North Mankato.
Councilman Billy Steiner said he picked four candidates as the consultant requested, but said he believed only two were strong candidates.
"This is not an on-the-job-training job," Steiner said, apparently referring to the two candidates he believed didn't have enough experience.
On June 13 the finalists will go through a long day of interviews and meetings with various stakeholders.
A group of business/civic leaders will talk with finalists and city department heads will interview them in a separate session. In the early afternoon, the public will meet with the finalists at a more informal social event.
Then Donabauer will provide input provided by those three groups to the council, who will formally interview the finalists in the afternoon and then vote on who to offer the job to. If the finalist accepts, he or she will start in July.
Harrenstein, who is now working as the city administrator in Altoona, had served as North Mankato city administrator since March 2013.
The salary range for the new administrator will be between $135,000 and $155,000.
