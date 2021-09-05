When terrorists killed nearly 3,000 Americans on Sept. 11, 2001, Luke Weinandt didn’t question his plan to join the Army.
Weinandt and close friend Jesse Shepard enlisted via the Army’s Delayed Entry Program during a time of peace.
Weinandt, a 2001 East High School grad, “never thought twice,” about following through on that commitment. Even as the first U.S. troops were sent to the Middle East and his future was looking much more dangerous.
“We knew where we’d be going,” Weinandt said.
He was following a family legacy of military service, and the events of Sept. 11 only strengthened his resolve.
“We were really proud to go,” he said.
Weinandt worked in construction waiting for Sheppard to finish his final year at East High School before they went off to basic training together.
Friend Michael McLaughlin, East class of 2002, meanwhile was mulling joining his friends in service.
He still remembers watching the World Trade Center towers collapse in an East classroom and his teacher telling the class: “We’re going to war.”
But by graduation day, the first wave of fighting in Afghanistan was waning. McLaughlin said he naively thought the war on terrorism was almost over.
He decided to go to community college and was in his first year of studying to become a wireless communications engineer when two calls changed his trajectory.
Weinandt and Sheppard called with the news they were being deployed to Iraq. The next morning McLaughlin was at a Marine Corps recruitment office.
“I couldn’t sit on the sidelines while people I grew up with were putting their lives on the line,” he said.
McLaughlin decided he wanted to be a Marine infantryman like his father, Tom, who lost a leg serving in the Vietnam War.
While McLaughlin was starting his training, Weinandt and Sheppard were among the first soldiers to be part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Weinandt had his bags packed for paratrooper training when he received orders he’d instead be going to Iraq.
“Everything changed quickly,” he said.
His second stay there, his caravan was attacked. They lost vehicles and equipment but no lives. Fortunately the remainder of his year oversees repairing Humvees wasn’t as eventful.
He was stationed at Al Taqaddum Air Base in central Iraq and saw his friend Sheppard, who was based in nearby Ramadi, a few times.
Weinandt recalls one reunion was during a delivery of foam mattresses (they had been sleeping on wooden planks) and seeing his friend running for cover carrying a mattress over his head during a threat of an attack.
They were too busy to worry too much about the danger they were in.
“It was dangerous at times but mostly just really hard work,” Weinandt said.
Weinandt and Sheppard came home not long before McLaughlin went to Iraq for the first time. McLaughlin helped police and in the rebuilding of Baghdad and Babel.
He returned to Iraq in 2006 and lost four members of his platoon while they worked to root out insurgents.
After their military service, McLaughlin and Weinandt went on to serve veterans. They used the GI Bill to attend Minnesota State University and both started their civilian careers working for the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans.
McLaughlin is now Blue Earth County’s veterans service officer, helping fellow veterans and their families access government services and benefits.
Weinandt also worked for a time as assistant veterans service officer for Faribault County and was a case manager helping veterans complete their probation requirements for the 5th Judicial District Veterans Court.
Weinandt and Sheppard both run their own small businesses now. Weinandt’s ventures include hosting hunting and other outdoor outings and he works with the Wounded Warrior Project to bring injured veterans on some of the excursions.
McLaughlin can’t imagine what he’d be doing today if his friends had not called 19 years ago.
“It definitely changed the course of my life,” he said.
