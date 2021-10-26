ST. JAMES — An 85-year-old Fairmont woman, her 87-year-old passenger and a 55-year St. Paul Park truck driver were injured when a semi and a minivan crashed Tuesday morning a few miles east of St. James.
John Howard Orth was driving a westbound 2017 Peterbilt semi tractor on Highway 60 at 10:25 a.m. when the truck and a 2005 Buick Terraza crashed as the minivan's driver, Helen Marie Lueck, attempted to enter the westbound lanes from 790th Avenue in Watonwan County, the State Patrol said.
The semi rolled over in the highway's median.
Orth and Lueck, along with her passenger, Roger William Lueck, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. James.
