NORTH MANKATO — Three people were injured when two vehicles collided late Friday morning at the intersection of Webster Avenue and Highway 169 in North Mankato.
James Raymond Schmit, 73, of Minneapolis, and passenger Donna Marie Schmit, 95, of North Mankato, were heading eastbound in a 2006 Ford 500 on Webster Avenue when it collided with a 2000 Dodge Dakota traveling southbound on 169 driven by Randolph Charles Thompson, 53, of North Mankato, the State Patrol said. The crash occurred at about 11 a.m.
The Schmits and Thompson were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, the patrol said.
All three were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the patrol said. The road was described as dry.
