JUDSON — Three people received non-life threatening injuries in a crash of two pickup trucks shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Richard Weilage, 83, of Sleepy Eye, was driving a Chevy Silverado eastbound on Highway 68 and Fernando Cavazos, 33, of North Branch, was driving a Chevy Silverado west on Highway 68 when the trucks collided just west of 518th Avenue near Judson, the State Patrol said.
Passenger Lynda Weilage, 82, was in the eastbound truck, and all three occupants were taken to the Mankato hospital. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.