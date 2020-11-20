MINNESOTA LAKE — Three men were injured when a pickup and a semi collided northwest of Minnesota Lake at 5:40 p.m. Thursday.
A Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Kahlan Benning, 18, of Mankato, traveling northbound on Blue Earth County Road 161 and a semi traveling westbound on Highway 30 driven by Mark Miller, 70, of Wells, collided at the intersection, the State Patrol said.
Benning and a passenger in the pickup, Drake Mccarthy, 18, of Minnesota Lake, were taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Miller was taken to the Rochester hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
