SPRINGFIELD — Three women were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening east of Springfield.
Samantha Ann Mather, 18, of Sanborn, was driving an eastbound 2013 Ford Edge on Highway 14 at 7:18 p.m. and was near Brown County Road 16 when the SUV was rear-ended by an eastbound 2022 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Kya Maria Diaz, 23, of Darfur, the State Patrol said.
Diaz, Mather, and a passenger in the SUV, Lexie Nicole Vogel, 18, of Springfield, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Springfield. All three were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said.
