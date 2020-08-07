ST. JAMES — Three people, including a 2-year-old, received non-life threatening injuries in a crash at 3:20 p.m. Friday near St. James.
A Chevy Malibou driven by Michael Buckland, 35, of Shakopee was westbound on Highway 60 when it collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Servando Infante, 58, of St. James, which was headed south on County Road 2
Buckland and two passengers, Emily Buckland, 34, and Mila Buckland, 2, were taken to the St. James Hospital.
Infante was not injured, according to the state patrol.
Everyone was wearing a seatbelt and no alcohol was involved.
