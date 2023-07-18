CAMBRIA — Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a mini-van and a pickup crashed on Highway 68 between Judson and Cambria Tuesday morning, the State Patrol said.
Christopher Owot Isaya, 28, of Mankato, was driving a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan west on Highway 68 and was near 498th Lane in Cambria Township at 9:51 a.m. when the van and a westbound 2023 Chevrolet Silverado crashed.
Isaya's passenger, Wendy Lee Windsor, 52, of North Mankato, was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The driver of the pickup, William Leonard Howe, 64, of Albert Lea, and Isaya were treated at the scene.
