NEW ULM — Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the vehicles they were driving crashed Monday morning in New Ulm.
Norren Nora Ubel, 78, of New Ulm, was driving a 2015 Buick Enclave on the right shoulder of Highway 15 at 8:36 a.m. and was near the South Bridge Street intersection when she attempted to merge into southbound traffic. The SUV struck the right side of the rear of a trailer being pulled by a southbound 2012 Freightliner Cascadia, then struck a southbound 2023 Ford F-350 pickup, the State Patrol said.
Ubel was treated at New Ulm Medical Center.
She was cited for failure to yield, the patrol said.
The driver of the semi, Aaron Michaels Banks, 31, of Mora, and the driver of the pickup, Ryan Thomas Guldan, 32, of Sleepy Eye, were treated at the crash scene.
All three were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said.
