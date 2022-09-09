NICOLLET — A 66-year-old Cottage Grove man and two of his passengers were injured in a three-vehicle accident in Nicollet Friday morning.
Michael Alan Schultz was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup west on Highway 99 at 9:12 a.m. when he rolled a stop sign, the State Patrol said.
The Sierra was struck by a 2000 Peterbilt that was northbound on Highway 111. The semi then collided with a 2022 Ram 3500 truck pulling a livestock trailer.
Schultz and his passengers, Andrew William Dieterich, 61, of Minneapolis, and Radley Kaname Takaki, 66, of Eagan, were treated for non-life-threatening injures at the hospital in St. Peter.
The driver of the semi, Kalob Aaren Dallan, 31, of Wells, and the driver of the Ram, Wayne Isaac Duncan, 45, of Fairmont, were not injured.
