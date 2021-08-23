BUTTERFIELD — Two drivers and one passenger were injured when a truck pulling a trailer, a compact SUV and a van collided Monday morning near Butterfield.
Erland Scott Weins, 66, of Lewiston, was driving a 2007 Honda Ridgeline east on Highway 60 shortly after 11 a.m. when he attempted to turn the truck north on Watonwan County Road 5 in front of a westbound 2013 GMC Terrain driven by Peter Andrew Goldsmith, 66, of Ida Grove, Iowa, the State Patrol said.
The Ridgeline and the Terrain collided before the Ridgeline collided with a 2004 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Joann Eileen Haugen, 66, of Butterfield, who had stopped and was waiting to proceed through the intersection, the patrol said.
Goldsmith and his passenger, Carol Beth Goldsmith, 65, of Ida Grove, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. James. Haugen's injuries were treated at the scene. Weins was not injured, the patrol said.
