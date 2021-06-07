ARLINGTON — Three people were injured when a pickup and a van crashed Sunday evening a few miles south of Arlington.
Kevin Allen Neuman, 55, and his passenger, Angela Dawn Neuman, 53, both of Winthrop, suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the 2008 Chrysler Town and Country he was driving west on Highway 19 and a southbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado collided at the highway's intersection with 411th Avenue, the State Patrol said.
The pickup's driver, Nancy Lee Spaeth, 59, of Little Falls, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
All three were treated at Sibley Medical Center.
Alcohol was detected in Spaeth's system, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.